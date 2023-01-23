BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for the 2023 summer season at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park.

Seasonal, permanent, part-time, daytime and other positions are available, Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams said on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

“We’re accepting applications for the 2023 summer season, as well as hiring for permanent positions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park,” Williams said.

Applications are available online.