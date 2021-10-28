Raleigh County Parks & Recreation Authority holds costume vault event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you have not had a chance to pick up a Halloween costume for your child, the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is holding their annual costume vault event.

Costumes, make-up, and accessories are available for children of all ages, all free of charge. All of the costumes are inspected before they are placed into the vault.

“We go through all of the costumes, we make sure that they are clean, that they are not horribly in shambles, things like that,” Mark Cohn, Events Coordinator for the Raleigh County Parks & Recreation Authority, said.

The Parks and Recreation Authority also has a donation window up to a week after Halloween for people to bring their gently used costumes to be re-used next year. If you are interested in picking up a costume, you can visit the Parks and Recreation Authority office on North Heber Street in Beckley between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.