Raleigh County participates in National Drug Overdose Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, August 29, 2021, was National Drug Overdose Day and Raleigh County is doing its part to raise awareness. Members of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition spent their Sunday night educating the community about drug overdoses.

Dominique Marcus is a volunteer. She said her life was saved by the use of Narcan. She said it is important for people to understand drug abuse and why people should carry the life-saving tool of Narcan.

“My life has been saved with it. So, I think it is a great thing to put out there as long as we are able,” Marcus said.

People who attended the training portion of the event then received their own Narcan to carry with them.

If you missed the event, don’t worry! Members of the coalition said you can still receive Narcan training and learn more about overdose prevention by going to their office or visit their website.