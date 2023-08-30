BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said his office is developing policies to address a recent rise in gun crime.

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Hatfield said his office no longer offers guaranteed probation pleas for any crime, including gun crime.

He said his office is also taking advantage of a state law which allows stricter sentences for those who use guns to commit a felony.

“So, if you use a firearm, during the commission of a felony, whether that be malicious wounding, armed robbery, or a homicide, you can receive an additional ten years, simply because you used a firearm in the commission of that felony,” said Hatfield.

The prosecutor said there is no way to gun sales from person to person. Those transactions are completely legal in West Virginia, he said, but they can also send firearms from families into the community, with no guarantee the guns won’t end up in the hands of criminals.

“Always going to an authorized dealer to see if they would be interested in purchasing them, whether that be a firearms dealer or a pawn shop that deals in that type of thing, those certainly would be the safest things to do,” Hatfield advised, but he emphasized private guns sales are legal in the state.

Hatfield said gun violence in Beckley and the county was lower in recent years, prior to 2023.