BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement officers from three Raleigh County police agencies were at the historic courthouse for a training seminar on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, hosted by the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield and Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said the seminar aids prosecutors in successfully bringing to trial the criminal cases in the county.

Police officers from West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Beckley Police Department received the most up-to-date information on evidence collection, hearing lectures on topics from DNA and search warrants to rules on obtaining recorded jailhouse conversations.

The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office organized the workshop.

“With more cases going to trial, criminal cases in Raleigh County, we wanted to have kind of a collaborative workshop between the State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley Police Department, in conjunction with my office, just to kind of do some updates on the law,” Hatfield explained.

Prosecutors said West Virginia lawmakers pass legislation to change state law, and rulings by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals also affect what goes on in the courtroom. It is important for police to be aware of those changes because they are not only investigating criminal cases but also collecting evidence for prosecutors to present at trial.

“Law enforcement as a whole, acting as one cohesive unit, is the very best tool Raleigh County has to combat the crime problem that we have,” said Hatfield. “So, I’m very thankful for the detachment commanded over the State Police, Chief Bailey, Sheriff Canaday.”

Parsons added turn-out for the event shows the dedication of police departments to serving the community.

“It’s fantastic, a room of, honestly, the best law enforcement officers in the county, multiple law enforcement agencies represented,” said Parsons. “I’m not surprised by it. It’s what I expected.”