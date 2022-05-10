BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Election Day can bring a lot of questions for voters and a number of offices in Raleigh County geared up to help answer those questions.

The Raleigh County Prosecutor’s Office is on standby for the entire duration the polls are open to help answer questions or report suspicious behavior. Special Investigator Jeff Shumate said being available for voters is a crucial resource to making sure elections go smoothly.

“A lot of times that is where they need to vote, of course we give them the number to call to find out where their location is to vote, and different information,” Shumate said.

Shumate added having an open phone line on election day can also address clear concerns of election fraud from voters.