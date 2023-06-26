BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Public Service District is ordered to increase the flow rate of water into the Town of Lester. Like all water systems in Raleigh County, Lester buys water from Raleigh County PSD.

Lester officials said on Monday, June 26, 2023, the dispute has nothing to do with a water crisis in December and January, which left most of Raleigh County without water for around two weeks.

The mayor of Lester, Kenneth Allen, said the town began having slowed water flow in March when Raleigh County Public Service District placed a pressure-reducing valve on Lester’s water system to reduce the rate at which water flows into the Lester system.

Allen alleged a lack of communication is an ongoing problem among public service districts.

“We didn’t know they was coming,” Allen said. “We just happened to be out working, me and service tech, and we run across them, there at our pit… And they told us the Public Service said, ‘Put this in.’”

West Virginia Public Service commission filings show in November 2021, West Virginia Public Service Commission had given Raleigh County PSD permission to place the valve, because too much water was flowing into Lester’s system.

When Raleigh County PSD crews installed the valve, 16 months after the green light from the state, Allen said, the water flow rate into Lester dropped, prompting him to file a complaint with the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

He said he had ordered Lester Fire Department firefighters to request help on two fires since the valve was installed, because using water from the town hydrants would deplete residents’ water supply.

Allen said he notified Raleigh County PSD officials there was an alleged flow problem.

“We had problems, right off the bat,” said Allen. “I said, ‘Listen, that’s not going to be enough, to feed the line, as far as pressure wise, it’s not going to fill my tank up.’”

“And they said, ‘Well, that’s all you’re going to get,’ and I said, ‘Well, we’ll just call Public Service and see what they say.’”

Allen said he learned Monday morning the State Public Service Commission had ordered the rate flow to be restored.

A spokesperson for Raleigh County Public Service Commission said on Monday the matter is being reviewed by an attorney for Raleigh County PSD. She declined to offer further comment.