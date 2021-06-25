Raleigh County Public Library offering summer reading program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — School may be out for the summer, but that doesn’t mean students can stop learning. The Raleigh County Public Library’s 2021 summer reading program began June 4.

Students come to the library a few days a week to read books, conduct science experiments and create some art. Currently, there are 300 kids enrolled in the program this summer. But Library Director Amy Stover said there are programs available for the grown-up’s to win prizes.

“It’s wonderful for community building and we’re so happy to see the kids again,” Stover said. “It means that we’re there and we can help them continue their education this summer, it means we’re there to help bridge the gap between the end of school and the start of school next year. It’s absolutely wonderful.”

For those interested, sign-up forms are available at the Raleigh County Public Library.