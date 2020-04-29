Raleigh County rabies clinic canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Rabies Clinic that is held in Raleigh County is cancelled this year. According to the Raleigh County Assessor, Linda Sumner, this event was cancelled to accommodate the social distancing requirements put in place.

Sumner said she recommends calling your veterinarian for your pet’s annual vaccinations.

“We also recommend that they contact and schedule an appointment for their vaccinations through their local veterinarian. It’s important to keep those,” Sumner said.

Sumner said dog tags can still be obtained through the Assessor’s Office by appointment