Raleigh County recieves $2 million in grants for construction near airport

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An $8 million project kick started in Raleigh County. It’s a plan to bring more business to the area, by building an industrial park.

Ron Hedrick is a Raleigh County commissioner who explained why this project will be beneficial to the area.

“To develop the whole property, the 105 acres that will hopefully bring new jobs and new businesses to Raleigh County, and to the airport,” Hedrick said.

Governor Jim Justice granted Raleigh County leaders more than two million dollars in grants. Those grants will go towards construction behind the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

“To do the infrastructure. The water, sewer, and site work to get it ready,” Hedrick said.

They will also increase broadband around the whole airport. They hope these changes will encourage businesses to break ground in the area.

“It will hopefully stop our population loss. And start to bring in more attractive businesses from out of state and also boost the local businesses so they have more customers,” Hedrick said.

They still have a long ways to go, trying to find the money to afford the other six million dollars needed for the project. But, Raleigh County leaders said this is a really good start.

“This will allow us to get the site ready, to get the earthwork done, to get the sewer and water in. Then when we are done the broadband will be there for the business to move in. So it’s a great two days for Raleigh County,” Hedrick said.