Raleigh County School Administrators plead for community to follow COVID-19 guidelines

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Jeff Shumate sends two children to school in Raleigh County His daughter, a high school student, quarantined twice this school year.

“She enjoys the social setting of school and being on the swim team, and you can tell it’s difficult on her when she can not do that during a period of time,” Shumate said.

Recently, a new wave of positive cases hit Raleigh County. Now that students are back in the classroom five days a week, the school system is struggling as well, according to Superintendent David Price.

“Just like the community, we are seeing an uptick in the number of positives in our school system,” Price said.

One positive case in a school can lead to 20-50 students in quarantine.

“Due to the fact that we have very accurate seating charts, we’ve been able to minimize those situations. Sometimes if it’s a student athlete, it can affect more students, not only the athletic team, but the students in class with them. If that student rides a bus, it could affect an entire bus,” Price said.

Price said most of the positive cases come from community spread, and not from inside the schools. That is why school leaders now ask the community for help.

“We just ask that you continue to be very vigilant with this, follow the guidelines, wear your mask, wash your hands and do all the things that experts are asking us to do. So that we can keep schools open and do things for our kids,” Price said.

Trying to keep children healthy, and inside the classroom.