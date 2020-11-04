Raleigh County School administrators put precautions in place after schools used as polling places

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People headed out to the different polling places on election night, which included schools. With COVID-19 pandemic, it was important administrators take extra precautions.

In Raleigh County, they keep voters to certain sections of the school to prevent exposure. They also deep clean during and after voting. Dr. Serena Starcher is the Assistant Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools.

“We will have an individual there on campus that will deep clean the buildings throughout the voting time, as well as after. So we could make sure that our buildings are ready to open for our students the next morning,” Starcher said.

If a voter at a school precinct does test positive for COVID-19, the school will consult with health department to find a plan that best protects their students.