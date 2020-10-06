Raleigh County School administrators remember colleague who died suddenly

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County School administrators remember their colleague Randy Adkins.

“Randy was a very thoughtful, thought provoking person who was a great listener,” David Price, Raleigh County School Superintendent said.

“Happy, willing to go the extra mile,” Dr. Serena Starcher, Assistant Superintendent, described.

“Knowledgeable, trustworthy, and loyal,” Anthony Jones, Director of Human Resources, said.

Adkins was the Assistant Superintendent for Raleigh County Schools. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 he died suddenly from a suspected heart attack.

He played a large role in the Raleigh County school system and he wore many hats. He started off as a special education teacher, then a biology instructor, and continued to move up.

“Became an Assistant Principal at Independence Middle after finishing his degree at Marshall University in Education Administration, and later became Principal at Independence Middle before coming to the central office as our personnel director and later becoming Assistant Superintendent,” Price said.

Dr. Serena Starcher, Assistant Superintendent, said he always brought a positive attitude to the work place.

“As challenging as the days may come here, he always maintained an upbeat positive attitude. He was always a pleasure to work with,” Starcher said.

For Anthony Jones, Director of Human Resources, he was more than just a colleague, but also a shoulder on which to lean.

“There’s been several times in the last couple weeks, I went to go pick up the phone and dial his extension to talk to him just to get his perspective on an issue or something. Just to hear him laugh and see him smile. For me, working with him directly on many personnel issues, I can tell you he will be very missed in Raleigh County Schools,” Jones said.

One thing was evident in his many years he worked in the school system.

“He definitely loved our students,” Starcher explained.

And it was in his office, where Adkins spent his final moments, doing what he did best: working for the children.