SOPHIA, WV (WVNS)– The Sophia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a school bus flipped on its side in Raleigh County early in the morning on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The school bus was seen in the grass off of Tams Highway, and no kids were reportedly on the bus. A source who drove past the vehicle said it was bus 236.

At this time, the cause of the school bus rolling is unknown at this time.

59News reached out to both the fire department and the Raleigh County Board of Education, but could not reach anyone for comment.