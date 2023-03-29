BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools now has a district policy on the use of medical cannabis on school property, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said.

Raleigh County Board of Education voted during the regular meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, to allow a caregiver to come to campuses to administer medical marijuana to students who have a prescription.



The registered caregiver cannot leave the drug at school and has to take it from the school when they leave, Price confirmed.

The new policy also states smokable medical cannabis may not be administered on school grounds.



The board sent the policy out for 30-day comment in February, after the late Nathan Rhodes, a 16-year-old Independence High School junior who died of cancer earlier this month, brought it to public attention.