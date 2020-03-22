Raleigh County schools being deep cleaned during closures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Schools are closed to students but administrators in Raleigh County are working hard to keep the buildings clean.

Superintendent David Price told 59 News they are cleaning each classroom before students return. He said they always clean and sanitize the schools, but are adding extra precautions due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Now that students aren’t there, custodians will be a part of our essential staff that we’ve called in and they’ll be deep cleaning the schools, making sure everything is wiped down, ready to go for the students returned,” said Price.

As of right now, Price does not know when students will return to school.