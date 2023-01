BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools announced, on their Facebook, that all Raleigh County schools will be closed for the remainder of the week.

The water issues that have affected the majority of the Raleigh County area caused all schools to already be closed for Monday, January 2nd, 2023 to today, January 4, 2023. The water issues are still affecting the school causing the closure for the remainder of the week.

