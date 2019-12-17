SBA denied funding for new Stratton Elementary

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County educators submitted a project to build a new Stratton Elementary School at the School Building Authority meeting in Charleston on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

The plan, proposed by Raleigh County Schools Superintendent, David Price, was to build a new Stratton Elementary School. The project would cost $8.8 million. The current school was built 80 years ago as a high school. Administrators want to build a school meant for elementary students.

Their request was denied in today’s meeting, but Price said they are first on the list if the School Building Authority receives money in the spring.

“We’re also hopeful that they did bring up the fact that there may be some funding available in March and that our project would be listed as number one for that funding. So, we’re hopeful that in March it will come through, but at this point in time, we are disappointed because we felt like we had the best project on the board,” Price said.

The SBA will meet again in March. Raleigh County Schools will learn if they have the money to fund the project.