BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Raleigh County Schools recently received a grant catered to STEM education.

Rachel Pauley, the Director of Technology for the school system, said thanks to Senator Capito some middle and high schools plan to add a Telepresence Robot to help with shortages in the schools.

The $220,000 grant will support the use of the robots in the classroom.

“The little telepresence robot can actually go around the rooms, monitor the kids, talk to kids. That little robot can be controlled with a little remote control to go around the classroom, help kids, be able to oversee the labs, be able to get suggestions and recommendations from a live person,” Pauley said.

Pauley added they plan to get help from professors from local colleges and universities.

Raleigh County Schools hopes to have the robots ready for the classroom some time in 2023.