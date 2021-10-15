Raleigh County Schools to continue mask mandate

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools will continue enforcing a mask mandate for all students, faculty and staff.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to continue the mandate on October 12, 2021. Superintendent David Price said the number of students in quarantine has reduced significantly since the mask mandate was put in place in September.

“Students have the opportunity to succeed if they’re in-person learning,” Price said. “This is keeping kids in school, their attendance is much better, they’re staying more engaged under these circumstances, rather than having to follow a quarantine policy where masks were not implemented.”

The Board of Education will re-evaluate their COVID-19 mitigation strategies in December.