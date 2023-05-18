BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the last day of school approaching, parents and students across the state are planning trips and get ready for summer vacation.

As kids head out for getaways, those wishing them ill will also be at-large. Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday reminded parents on Thursday, May 18, 2023, to teach their kids to be safe around strangers.

“If your kids are old enough to go somewhere, whether it’s with you or someone else, or play outside alone, you need to have a conversation with them about strangers, how strangers may approach them,” Canaday advised.

Nora Mills, a Raleigh County grandmother, said she talks to her grandchildren about stranger safety.

“As far as strangers go, you know, you need to stay away from them, if you don’t know somebody,” said Mills.

Mills’ colleague at Beckley Internal Medicine, Shavanna Workman, said she is a mother and a stepmother to young children and that she has trained her family on how to respond to strangers.

“I tell them just to run away,” Workman said. “Do not talk to anybody. And come and find your mommy and your daddy.”

Canaday also said it is important for parents to tell children not to talk to strangers at all and to tell a trusted adult if a stranger tries to talk to them.

He said children should know to only get into cars with people they know and trust. Some parents and grandparent also said it is a good idea for kids to check with their guardians before getting into a car or walking somewhere with any person.

Despite the fact many parents strive to develop a sense of empathy in their children, Canaday said, parents should teach kids to be wary of adults who ask them for help. He said children should be taught that it is not a child’s place to help an adult stranger.

“People will employ all sorts of tactics to get children to come and help them,” he said. “So parents should just make sure kids know don’t talk to strangers. They can always go get an adult to help strangers if that person legitimately needs help.”

Canaday stated it is important in the summer, just as it is during the school year, for parents to make sure children and teens are safe online.

“They need to be careful in today’s age, with social media and computers, to make sure they’re talking to the person they talk to,” he said. “And parents should always monitor their kids’ social media accounts, as well as they monitor them when they’re outside or in parks.”