BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday said on Wendesday, July 5, 2023 that K-9 officers play an important role in police work.

Canaday made the remarks days after announcing the death of Trigger, a bloodhound who had served for six years. County official made the decision to allow a veterinarian to euthanize Trigger after the dog was diagnosed with fatal cancer. Lt. Randy White was Trigger’s handler.

“Whenever you have a loss like that, it’s a family type loss, especially for the handlers,” Canaday said. “Lieutenant White, I know, was devastated. The department, as a whole, you know, we lost a member of the department, so that’s difficult to really quantify.”

Canaday said K-9 officers track illegal drugs and those suspected of crimes but that they also help to recover those who wander away from family and missing people.