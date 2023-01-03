BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There are two new deputies patrolling the streets of Raleigh County.

Deputy H.E. Farnsworth and Deputy Matthew Dunlap took oaths to serve as law enforcement officers on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick swore Dunlap and Farnsworth into office.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was little,” said Dunlap. “It’s a job you get to give back to your community every day and make a difference in people’s lives, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Both men say this is something they worked hard for and are eager to get to work.

“I wanted to be a deputy after working with my fire chief and working in the fire service, seeing the esteemed department that the Sheriff’s Department is and seeing the standards they’re held up to,” Farnsworth said.

Dunlap and Farnsworth are the first deputies to be sworn into office under Sheriff Canaday.

Canaday took his oath on December 29, 2022.