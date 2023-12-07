BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday and Hollywood Elementary School students offer a festive way for folks to honor the meaning of Christmas.

Folks who stop by the Raleigh County Tax Office will find handmade ornaments on the tree there, with numbers and a gift written on the back.

Sheriff Canaday said on Thursday, December 7, 2023, that Hollywood Elementary students made the ornaments to help good Samaritans shop for people of all ages who are under protection of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

“Some of these people have no family, or family that are far away, and we can include them in the holiday season, and we also got to include the kids, and it’s touching to see the kids be able to do something for these people and also learn an important lesson about the holidays, which is the gift of giving,” said Canaday.

Sheriff Canaday said he got the idea from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Canaday asked folks to wrap their gifts and write the numbers on the packages and to bring gifts to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Tax Office by December 18, 2023.