Raleigh County Sheriff Lieutenant retires after 26 years

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After 26 years, a detective retires from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Mark McCray became the chief of detectives in 2016. Before that, he started as a road patrol deputy and had many different roles in the department. Friday, June 12, 2020 was his last day on the force.

“It’s been a great career. I wouldn’t change it for the world. The Sheriff’s Department here has been an excellent place to work. I’ve learned a lot here, grew a lot. It’s definitely been an exciting career, no doubt,” McCray said.

McCray will work part time at the federal courthouse in their security department. He said he’s excited to spend the rest of his spare time on the river.