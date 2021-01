CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 28 new deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 1,761.

Among these deaths are a 66-year old male from Summers County, a 78-year old male from Tucker County, a 76-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 65-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, an 82-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 56-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 93-year old male from Hancock County, an 87-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from McDowell County, a 79-year old female from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Doddridge County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, and a 56-year old male from Cabell County.