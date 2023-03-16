BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference to announce their transition to a new headquarters.

The press conference was held at the Raleigh County Courthouse on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Deputies said the transition may cause administrative downtime, but law enforcement service will not be impacted.

Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday mentioned the delay will primarily concern their concealed carry weapons system.

“We’re upgrading the software and the system that the software is on, plus we’re transferring the data over,” said Canaday. “That’s going to take a little bit of time, so we need to have a stopping point on the 29th.”

Canaday said anyone that has a concealed weapon permit due during this time should go ahead and submit their paperwork.

Canaday also said the new headquarters was in the works for several years, and will have many benefits.

“The system that the deputies use to do their work is going to be more modernized,” said Canaday. “It’s a safer facility and we have more secure storage and secure areas.”

Deputies will start moving to the new building at the end of the month and officially begin working from the new location on April 3rd.