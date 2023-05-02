BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission approved the hiring of Steven Frey as a Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday advocated for Frey rejoining the force to the Raleigh County Commission.

Frey said he is eager to return to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department after briefly pursuing another job.

“What I was doing just wasn’t a good fit for me, and I believe this is where I belong, just serving the community,” Frey said.

Frey’s family and fellow law enforcement agents also attended the meeting.