BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is seeking qualified applicants to join the department.

Raleigh County Sheriff James Canaday said his office will accept applications until 4 p.m. on June 3, 2023. Starting pay is between $48,870 and $50,670, with paid vacation and holidays and fifteen sick days a year.

“We have two open positions right now,” added Canaday. “We are expecting some retirements within the next several months, so we anticipate having more openings, but, currently, it’s two positions.”

Applications are available at the Raleigh County Courthouse Sheriff’s Office or at the newly constructed Raleigh County Sheriff’s Headquarters on Ned Payne Drive in Beckley.