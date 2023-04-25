BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department confirms the passing of Lieutenant Dave Stafford on their Facebook page.

The post said he died from an illness. Stafford served for 25 years as a veteran member of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department. He also served in the Navy, Army and National Guard before becoming a Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday said the impact of Stafford’s death can be felt everywhere.

“Dave impacted a lot of lives both inside the department and you know from the outpouring of support that we’ve gotten from the community. He touched people in the community as well,” said Sheriff Jim Canaday. “He was very well thought of, highly respected in the department, and there’s a lot of folks in the department, me included, that knew Dave on a really personal level and that hurts too.”

Stafford also worked at Sophia and Mabscott Police Departments before working for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department. A Celebration of Life will be held this Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Family Worship Center in Beckley.

The family will welcome visitors two hours prior to the service.