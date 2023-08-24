BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– While scrolling through Facebook, you may have seen a viral heart-warming post about a local sheriff sharing a special moment with a homeless man.

A few days ago, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy Houston Shrewsbury said he saw a man in a wheelchair holding a sign with a request. The sign said, “pray with me.”

He said in that moment, he felt a strong pull to stop his car and do just that.

“I passed him several times throughout the day, and each time it just weighed more and more on my heart,” said Deputy Shrewsbury. “I don’t know, I guess God just spoke to me and just said I need to pray with him- and I listened.”

Shrewsbury said he never expected the response the post received. He said he wasn’t thinking about recognition or anything other than it felt like the right thing to do.

“My role in law enforcement is public leadership,” said Shrewsbury. “Everything I do, everything I strive to do, is to inspire, to help. It’s the whole reason I got into law enforcement- to help people.”

Shrewsbury said they both ended up praying for each other.

“The man’s name is Mark I believe, and he had some very serious health issues and we prayed about that for a little bit,” said Shrewsbury. “He prayed for all law enforcement in the state of West Virginia, in the county and all of the country, really.”

Sheriff Jim Canaday said we so often see our current society divided, especially when it comes to law enforcement, and it was amazing to see such a unifying moment.

“It humanizes, honestly, it shows the humanity not only of the police but of society in general,” said Canaday.

Canaday also believed this moment truly just shows who Shrewsbury is.

“He disdains any sort of recognition from that,” said Canaday. “He did that because that’s who he is, and I feel sure he would’ve done that for anybody or if he sees it again he’ll do it again, but I think as a whole it gives this community something to cling to.”

Both Shrewsbury and Canaday hope this serves as a reminder of the good still in people and inspires more moments like this in the future.