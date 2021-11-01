Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office promotes five deputies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Five Deputy Sheriffs were promoted Monday, November 1, 2021, in a ceremony at the Raleigh County Courthouse.

Sergeant R. L. Bircham Jr. was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Corporal B. S. White was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Deputies G. R. Dale, A. B. Milam and R. L. Talley Jr. were promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Sergeant White said he appreciates the opportunity help people in the community through his job.

“They have to depend on people like us to show up in their time of need and help them with their issues and the problems that they are dealing with,” White said.

White said the promotion comes with new responsibility, and he is ready for the new challenges.