Raleigh County Superintendent gives update on reopening plan

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Schools across the state are working on a plan for students’ return.

In Raleigh County, administrators are still working out the details for next school year. They had more than 4,000 responses from parents on their back to school survey. They are using those results and the results from their teacher/staff survey to conduct a plan.

Superintendent David Price said as of right now, they have three models. The first model is conducting school as normal, if the COVID-19 numbers improve. The second model is a blended model, with some in school and some virtual learning. The third model is a completely remote plan, if the Governor announces another shutdown.

“We just want everybody to stay safe and understand we are working very hard to make sure we provide a lot of details in our plan. We don’t want to be premature in releasing something and then have to step back and change it all once parents start to make plans for their children,” Price said.

Some details administrators are working out are transportation, children nutrition, and special education classes. They expect to release more details in a few weeks.