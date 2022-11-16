BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –St. Francis de Sales Catholic School students took a tour of the landfill and recycling center at Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority grounds on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, to celebrate America Recycles Day, a national initiative to urge Americans to recycle and reuse.

After a pizza party, students recycled cardboard and paper into a keepsake to take home. Student Jola Aborisade said she and her group cut a prayer from the cardboard.

The students said they had fun, but many of them said they didn’t like the smell. One student, Nate Loving, said it smelled like a trip to the beach. There was no sand or ocean, but he walked away knowing more about recycling.

“It helps the environment, and you also can make different things out of it,” said Nate.

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Director of Education, Sherrie Hunter, invites schools to tour the landfill every year. She said after a visit to the landfill, many students go home and tell their parents they want to recycle.

In 2019, the Recycling in Schools program had led to thirty four Raleigh County schools recycling almost two hundred and seventy tons. Events like the one on America Recycles Day make an impact on kids, she said.

“They’re going to remember what they did on America Recycles Day,” said Hunter. “Seeing them all with the cereal boxes and the letters, it just warms my heart to know that’s a little creation they’ll look upon for years to come and know that’s what they did in middle school.”