BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County teacher and teacher’s aide both face criminal charges, after they are accused of abusing a special needs student.

Raleigh County deputies allege Ridgeview Elementary School teacher Wanelle Ortiz and teacher’s aide Lisa Avis are shown on a classroom camera taunting a child, putting him in restraints and physically abusing him.

Police allege in a criminal complaint both women pinned the child between two chairs on April 21, 2023, at the elementary school.

According to the complaint, Avis allegedly sat on the child, stepped on his foot and lay on him, causing him unnecessary pain.

“Also observed on classroom video is Ms. Avis, (she) stands up and sits down on top of the minor child with all her weight while on a mat/cot on the floor,” Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. T.D. Pack wrote in the complaint. “At this point, the child’s legs appear to be pinned up near his head.”

Pack wrote Davis allegedly slid off the child with her body lying across him and his foot further up near his head.

“During this, {the] minor child’s screams completely changed, as if he was seriously hurting and begging for her to please stop and let go,” the complaint alleged. “Ms. Ortiz is at her desk while this goes on, watching, and doesn’t appear to try to correct Ms. Avis’ actions, in fact, cringes as the minor is sat on and has a smile on her face.”

Police stated that they learned of the incident on May 30, 2023.

Raleigh County Schools officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Ortiz is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and child abuse, while Davis faces similar charges.