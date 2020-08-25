Raleigh County teachers prepare their classrooms for an unprecedented year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — First grade teachers at Crescent Elementary School, Haley Lewis and Amber Wilson, would usually be designing their classroom to the best of their creative ability.

“We would be setting up bulletin boards. We would be decorating more than we are right now. Being way more creative with it,” Amber Wilson said.

But this year, they are taking out their measuring tapes. School is re-opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, with teachers responsible for keeping students six feet apart.

Myrna Maynor, a second grade teacher, said Monday and Tuesday students will sit in one desk, while Wednesday and Thursday students will sit in an adjacent desk.

“They are just really going to have to social distance. They can still talk to friends in the classroom and things, they just can’t go toward them,” Maynor said.

Some teachers are concerned about heading back, for the health and safety of their students and themselves. Other teachers are more worried about the mental health of their students.

“We also need to make sure we are meeting those emotional needs as well,” Lewis said.

But either way, they are excited to be back into their classrooms.

“I’m excited to see my students. I’m excited to get these kids back into the classroom,” Maynor said.

“Oh yes. We are ready to get out of the house and get back to work,” Wilson said.

“I’m very excited. I love my job and I love what I do and I’ve missed coming to work every to do that,”Lewis said.