Raleigh County Veterans Museum remembers those who fought in the Korean War

BECKLEY, WV( WVNS)– Throughout the month of July there are several dates significant in our history.

Director of the Raleigh County Veterans Museum Cindy Parker said some date all the way back to 1775.

“The VA administration that was made as a federal administration and that was in July 21,1930 to help all the war veterans but now you know it helps all veterans. And also we have July 29 which is the Army Corps of the Chaplin’s,” Parker said.

The Raleigh County Veterans Museum has been shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic but opened up this weekend to honor the start of the VA Administration and the Army Corps for the Chaplin’s. They’re also honoring those who fought in the Korean War. During a tour of the museum people get to see artifacts from those who fought.

“This gentleman right here he was around 18 or 19 years old, and his brother who was 18 months old at the time of his death, he was killed in action, wanted to put this display up of all of his brothers artifacts,” Parker said.

Also known as the Forgotten War, Parker said it is important to remember all those who fought and sacrificed their lives.

“It really is sad, and especially if they fought in a war that they call it the Forgotten War,” Parker said. “So we as the community and families want to showcase their families sacrifices.”