Raleigh County Veterans Museum will soon have new home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local museum will be in a new home soon.

The Raleigh County Veterans Museum will move into the current Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department building. The sheriff’s department will move to a newly built building within the upcoming year. When the museum moves, volunteers will also expand the museum to add law enforcement history as well.

Ron Hedrick is a Raleigh County Commissioner.

“It’s time to grow. So, with the upcoming vacancy of the current sheriff’s building, the museum will move into that after some fundraising. We will remodel it and update it,” said Hedrick.

The building was donated to the museum by the Raleigh County Commission. It is a perfect spot since both state police and the sheriff’s department have called it home.