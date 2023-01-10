RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — In Raleigh County, a water service crisis could be nearing an end, after two weeks.

The private Beckley Water Company and non-profit Raleigh County Public Service District officials reported on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, there were still line breaks and leaks in Slab Fork and throughout the county on Tuesday morning.

They said, however, repairs were underway and water service was expected to be restored to communities along West Virginia Route 3 within 48 hours.

All agencies involved, including the private water company and PSD, plan a global after-action response, once the crisis officially ends.

“You kind of do the questions of what you did right, what you did wrong, and whose responsibility is it to make it right?” explained Raleigh County Emergency Services Management Director John Zilinsky. “You know, because some of the things are EOC, some of the things are Beckley Water, and then going forward, how do we move forward with our plan?”

He said water distribution will continue until service is restored to all communities.