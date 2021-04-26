Raleigh County will hold last COVID-19 vaccination clinic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One county health department will stop its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Volunteers say Raleigh County will host its last COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, April 30, 2021. They held vaccine clinics every week to help vaccinate as many people as possible; however, they ran out of people to give the vaccinations to at the last clinic. Therefore, they feel they met the need of the community.

Friday’s clinic will be at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Organizers say they will have 600 first doses and 600 second doses.