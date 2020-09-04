Raleigh County woman facing murder, robbery for stealing car, fatally injuring its owner

JOSPEHINE, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman is facing murder and robbery charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fatally injuring its owner.

Deputies responded to the Josephine area for a robbery and stolen vehicle complaint early Friday, September 4, 2020. During the investigation it was determined 28-year-old Candace Manning of Shady Spring stole a vehicle, which belonged to 77-year-old Luther Mills of Stephenson. Mills was badly hurt and later died from his injuries at Raleigh General Hospital.

Manning reportedly tried to speed away in Mills’ vehicle after deputies found her, but they and West Virginia State troopers were able to stop her in the Harper Road area of Beckley.

Manning is facing at least murder and robbery charges. She is now in jail.