Raleigh County woman faces sexual abuse charges

DRY CREEK, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County woman is in jail after asking a 14-year-old girl if she could lose her virginity to a man.

Deputies at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested Rebecca Ann Mills. She told deputies on May 21, 2019, she asked the victim if she could lose her virginity to a man, and the victim refused.

Later that night, the victim was allegedly woken up by the man sexually abusing her.

Rebecca Mills is currently in the Southern Regional Jail on $75,000 cash bond. She is charged with first degree sexual abuse.

