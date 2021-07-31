Raleigh County woman turns 99-years-old

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local woman in Raleigh County is celebrating a very special birthday Saturday, July 31, 2021. Ida Crawford turned 99 years old.

Family and friends met at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate. Ida’s daughter Joan Crawford said her mother always helped her community in a time of need.

“She’s just been all-around a good mother person everything and I am sorry that I am crying,” Crawford.



Joan said she is looking forward to the 100th birthday party next year.

From all of us here at 59News, we would like to wish Ida a very happy birthday.