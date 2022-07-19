BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission voted Tuesday morning to give deputies a five thousand dollar pay increase.

The decision raises the starting pay of deputies to about $46,000 a year, which Commission President Dave Tolliver says is still less than some cities and counties pay.

Commission budgeted for 57 deputies, and Tolliver says four deputies are leaving in August to go to better-paying jobs.

“We’re losing them because our pay is below all the other municipalities and counties, so, we decided, hey, we’ve got to do this and try to retain the deputies we have,” said Tolliver.

Commission also voted to give all other county employees a five percent pay increase. Tolliver says the pay raise is to help with the rising cost of food and fuel.