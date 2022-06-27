BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– College is a time of excitement and new beginnings, and on Monday, Raleigh General Hospital gave the community a taste of that excitement as it stood on the brink of something new.

The hospital is partnering with West Virginia Junior College to bring new life into the hospital and into the nursing field.

Hospital staff and nursing students celebrated the newly formed WVJC School of Nursing at Raleigh General.



“This is definitely an exciting time, to be in partnership and be on the cutting edge of developing news ways to educate, certainly, and deliver a partnership for the students in this area, the hospital, and the community,” said Rhonda Mann, Raleigh General Chief Operating Officer (COO).



The accelerated 18-month program is tailored to the hospital’s culture. Local healthcare facilities offer scholarships for students who will come to work for them after graduation. College and hospital officials said the school is the first step in a long-term effort toward workforce development.

The goal is to address the nursing shortage in West Virginia, which is part of a national problem.



“It’s very exciting,” added Raleigh General Chief Nursing Officer Marsha Jamison. “With our nursing shortages and with the challenges we’ve had with the nursing staff, this is going to be a great opportunity.”



Raleigh County officials, state lawmakers, and representatives for Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller, commended Raleigh General and West Virginia Junior College for the partnership. WVJC nursing students reported the college’s nursing program offers thorough training.



“The instructors are phenomenal,” said nursing student Evan Maynor. “They give you everything you need. “They’re always there for you.

“They respond quickly to messages unless you’re up at 2 am doing homework, like me,” he quipped.



Classes are set to start in September, with the first class graduating in April 2023.

