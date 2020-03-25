Raleigh General Hospital asks for supplies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh General Hospital is asking for donations of medical and protective equipment and supplies. They are not asking for homemade masks.

Marketing Coordinator, Courtney White, told 59News hospitals across the country are preparing for shortages of disposable masks, gowns, gloves, and shoe covers. If you have these supplies and they are unused, consider donating them to your local hospitals.

White said Raleigh General is grateful for the community’s support and cooperation during this time.

To donate, contact the hospital’s Incident Command Center at 304-256-4107.