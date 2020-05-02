Raleigh General Hospital begins mental health program for employees working through COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– There’s no doubt this pandemic will mark many Americans with psychological scars… but how big, how complex, and how much they will interfere with the function of health care workers?

As they deal with the stress of this virus within the walls of local hospitals Raleigh General, CEO Matthew Roberts said their administrators are doing their own part to communicate with employees during their hectic schedules and recognizing them for their hard work.

“We’ve also got a gratitude wall where we are thanking our employees,” Roberts said. “And we have been doing a lot of social media recognition specifically for our employees, you know thank your health care heroes because they really are heroes. So we have been trying to engage our employees as much as possible.”

Roberts said on Friday they started a program at the hospital to keep employees active during this time.

“It involves things like ensuring that you communicate with people on a continual basis and things like that,” Roberts said.

He said it is vital to check on doctors, nurses, and hospital employees at this time because this pandemic is something even they have not dealt with before.

“It’s scary a little bit for our employees and providers,” Roberts said. “And I’ll be the first one to admit though they have stepped up 100% and I can’t be more proud of them then I am. They have truly been heroes through this.”