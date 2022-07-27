BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Housing Authority, which serves ten counties in southern West Virginia, made a number of changes to ensure better client services.

Ron Hedrick, the chair of the board of directors, discussed these changes with 59News on Wednesay, July 27, 2022.

Hedrick reported the agency will move to a new office on Robert C. Byrd Drive next month. The agency now operates under a new board of directors and a newly hired accountant.

The board is searching for landlords to participate in the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program and to work with the authority to provide quality housing to families who receive HUD subsidies.

Hedrick said they continue to wait on the outcome of a federal investigation star by HUD investigators which began last year.

Executive director Laquenta Lowe remains on paid administrative leave, according to Hendrick, pending the outcome of the investigation.