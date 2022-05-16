BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Would be thespians, some good news for you!

Students are invited to a special day camp put on by the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre. The camp will be held from June 13-17, 2022, and runs from 1- 5 p.m. daily. It is open for kids aged 12 to 15 and students will learn theatre basics like monologue writing, prop making, theatre games, improvisation, and collaborative exercise! Students will perform for family and friends on Friday, June 17, 2022.



The camp costs $75 a student with 12 open spots. To learn more, email info@beckleyartcenter.com