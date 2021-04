This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County is hosting a regional vaccination clinic sponsored by Beckley ARH, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, Access Health, and Eppy’s Drug Store Inc., among others.

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. You must have an appointment for this vaccine clinic.

Credits: Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Raleigh Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

If you would like to register for the clinic, call (304) 254-2432.